Wike Should Be Blamed For Insecurity In FCT, He Is Distracted By Political Tussle In Rivers State – Adeyanju

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has submitted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should be blamed for the kidnappings and general insecurity which has recently befallen the FCT and its environs.

According to Adeyanju, Wike is not focused on his job as a Minister because he is distracted by the political tussle in Rivers State, which has pitched him against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the activist said Wike is more focused on gaining control of the political structure in Rivers State than doing his job as a Minister.

He added that instead of doing his job as the FCT Minister, Wike is blaming others and fighting perceived political enemies, which has led to the deteriorating security situation in the FCT.

According to Adeyanju, “Insecurity in the FCT is getting to an unimaginable level now and the minister (of the FCT), Nyesom Wike is to blame because instead of focusing on his job as a cabinet member, he is preoccupied with the political tussle in Rivers State. Wike’s attention is divided. He is not interested in running the FCT because he is struggling to maintain a political structure in Rivers State. He is shouting all over the place and instead of being all over the place in FCT to secure lives and properties, he is jumping all over the place.

“It is ironic that just two days ago, Wike was blaming the area council chairmen for the insecurity in the FCT by claiming that they did not stay in their councils. Wike is barely here (in the FCT) and when he is, he is meeting Rivers people in the ministry or at his house. The meetings are, in essence, about Rivers’ politics. So, he is not interested in the administration of the FCT.”

He also accused the security agencies of failing in their duties, alleging that the Police Force is more focused on VIP protection while the Department of State Services (DSS) is also busy eavesdropping on conversations of political enemies and opposition members instead of intelligence gathering.

“There is a complete failure of intelligence gathering in the country, not just about the IGP’s office alone. Yes, the police which were originally created for the maintenance of internal security, and intelligence gathering have failed in their responsibility. The police are more of a VIP protection institution now and the Department of State Services should be doing better and helping the police since the police have failed in their responsibilities and are busy eavesdropping on conversations of political enemies, opposition members, activists and critics of the government,” Adeyanju added.