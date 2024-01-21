Insecurity: Why Tinubu Should Reshuffle His Cabinet – Adeyanju

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet.

Specifically, Adeyanju said the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, should both be redeployed to another sector.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Adeyanju said he never agreed with the choice of the two men for the defence sector because they have no previous experience in the area, and the recent challenges of insecurity have proven him right.

Adeyanju added that President Tinubu should put someone more conversant with internal security in charge of the defence sector.

Asked about his take on calls for a cabinet reshuffle with particular reference to the Ministry of Defence, Adeyanju said: “I condemned the choice of Abubakar Badaru and Bello Matawalle as Minister of Defence and Minister of State for Defence respectively. My reason was that they had no previous experience of that turf and we have been proven right. I believe that the President should redeploy them and put someone who is more conversant with the internal security of the country in charge.”

Cabinet Reshuffle Mere Speculation – Presidency

Meanwhile, the Presidency has refuted media reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is planning a cabinet reshuffle.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this disclosure last Sunday during an interview on TVC’s programme, Politics on Sunday.

Naija News reports that there has been speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as well as the suspension of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency’s (NSIPA) programmes.

But reacting to the speculation, Ngelale said a possible cabinet reshuffle would have to wait until the conclusion of the ongoing investigations into the alleged fraud in the Ministry.

Ngeleale, however, said the Tinubu-led administration will not spare any individual found culpable.