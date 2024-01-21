Tinubu Means Well For Nigeria, Economic Hardship Is Only Temporary – SGF Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has told Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has their best interest at heart.

According to him, the President is aware of the current economic hardship facing Nigerians but has to carry on with his economic policies in order to make the country’s battered economy better.

The SGF, however, assured that the hardship is only temporary and would birth a better economy for Nigerians.

Akume made the submission during the weekend at a Thanksgiving Mass organized in his honour by St. Augustine Catholic Tiv Community, Abuja Archdiocese, in Nyanya, Abuja.

According to him, President Tinubu inherited a distressed economy but is working to revamp the economy for the greater prosperity of all Nigerians.

He explained that some critical and hard decisions taken by the government would ultimately benefit the ordinary people across Nigeria.

“President Tinubu means well for the country and he is aware of the challenges facing the citizens at the moment.

“Economic hardships being faced by the citizens at this moment are temporary. Government is working assiduously to end the current sufferings of the citizens,” Akume stated.

He called on Christians and indeed all Nigerians to pray for the President and the success of his government.

In his homily, the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anselm Umoren, admonished those in leadership positions to always remember the interest of the less privileged.