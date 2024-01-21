NAF Kills Kaduna Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Janari

The Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed the killing of a notorious kidnapper in Kaduna.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 21, Gabkwet revealed that the famous terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Janari, was killed in recent air strikes by the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH.

According to the statement, not only Janari was killed but also some members of his syndicate.

Janari and his accomplices are said to have carried out numerous assaults and abductions in Kaduna State, as well as along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Gabkwet noted that the recent offensive air strike against the criminal elements came after Janari and his gang were spotted near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, further investigation revealed that the assailants were gathering in preparation for a potential assault or abduction of vulnerable civilians, thus necessitating an immediate strike on their location.

Intelligence gathered after the operation confirmed that Janari, along with several other terrorists/kidnappers, was indeed eliminated.

Similar airstrikes were also conducted on 20 January 2024, targeting confirmed hideouts of terrorists and kidnappers near Chukuba in Niger State, with varying degrees of success.

The feedback reportedly received after the recent strikes was positive, as it verified the neutralization of the targets and the destruction of their mobility.

“Collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected of harbouring terrorists and kidnappers,” Gabkwet noted in the statement obtained by Naija News on Sunday.