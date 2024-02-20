NAF Arrests Notorious Kidnapper, Isah Abdul

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully captured a notorious kidnapper named Isah Abdul.

The 35-year-old suspected criminal was arrested in Durbunde, located in the Takai Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, Naija News understands.

The spokesperson for the NAF, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the arrest during a press release on Tuesday, stating that the arrest was made possible due to reliable intelligence regarding the hideout of the kidnapper and his gang, who were allegedly involved in numerous kidnapping cases in the region.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that Isah Abdul and his gang were responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as “Sarkin Noman Gaya,” on 6 April 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai Local Government Area,” Gabkwet said in the statement.

“The victim was, however, released a month later after a ransom of N30,000,000=00 was collected.

“In December 2023, the same criminal abducted 2 sisters and 3 others in the same village and released them after collecting a huge ransom.

“He is also responsible for several other kidnapping activities as he has strong ties to other known kidnapping gangs like the Danbul Fulaku gang that also operates in Takai LGA.”

Gabkwet said the suspect has since been in NAF custody while undergoing investigations and “will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities for further proceedings”.