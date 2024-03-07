NAF Strikes 2 Terrorist Enclaves In Katsina, Zamfara

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has carried out airstrikes on the enclaves of two terrorists in two different attacks in Katsina and Zamfara, according to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Naija News reports that the initial attack on terrorist leader Maudi Maudi, located in Katsina State’s Safana Local Government Area south of Tsaskiya, was carried out on Tuesday.

According to DailyPost, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated on Thursday that it was unclear whether Maudi Maudi was killed, but several of his gang members were destroyed.

According to him, a post-strike battle damage assessment showed that the targeted area was completely destroyed by fire and that the few survivors were seen escaping to safety.

“Though several terrorists were eliminated, it remains unconfirmed if Maudi Maudi was among those neutralized,” he said.

He detailed that on Wednesday, a similar operation was conducted against the master terrorist Na-Shama of Ussu village in Nasarawar Mailayi District, Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, Zamfara.

He said that trustworthy human intelligence verified the elimination of Na-Shama’s camp and logistics, as well as the neutralization of numerous of his allies.

Gabkwet added that the precision airstrikes have been protecting civilian lives and destroying terrorists’ bases and logistics, even though it is yet unclear if Na-Shama is one of the victims.

“This proactive approach aligns with the mission objectives of Operation Hadarin Daji, which majorly focuses on securing the Northwestern region of Nigeria from the menace of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry,” Gabkwet said.