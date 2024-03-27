Troops Neutralize Terrorists, Recover Arms In Borno, Katsina

The Nigerian Army, working alongside Hybrid Forces, has reported the successful neutralization of terrorists and the recovery of arms and stolen cattle in operations across Borno and Katsina states.

Naija News reports that the development was made known in a statement released on the Army’s official X handle on Wednesday.

The military eliminated one terrorist, specifically targeting the enclaves of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Gori general area of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno State.

In the course of the operation, troops also rescued numerous cattle and seized an array of weaponry, including two AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, several AK-47 magazines, one improvised explosive device, and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, in Katsina State, an offensive against terrorist hideouts in the Garin Rinji area of Batsari Local Government led to the killing of two terrorists.

The Army’s statement detailed that “the gallant troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower, destroyed several hideouts and recovered two motorcycles and 25 rustled livestock during the operation.”

It further disclosed that Troops are still sustaining offensive operations to clear terrorists in the general area.

Troops from the Nigerian military, assigned to Operation WHIRL PUNCH, have reportedly conducted a raid on a hideout located in Palele near the Shiroro community in Niger State.

The said hideout was being used by terrorists and their suppliers to hide and store their resources, Naija News understands.

Acting on reliable intelligence that indicated the presence of a weapons cache belonging to the terrorists in the eastern part of Palele, the troops were instructed to deploy air assets in order to eliminate the threats.

Giving an update on the operation, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, informed journalists that there was significant damage inflicted upon the target area, with a secondary explosion confirming the destruction of weapons and ammunition.

The Air Vice Marshal further explained that these weapons were believed to be associated with a specific terrorist leader who is currently one of the most wanted individuals on the terrorists’ lists.