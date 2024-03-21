Military Forces Eliminate Terrorist Posing As Police Officer In Sokoto

Soldiers have eliminated a “dangerous terrorist” posing as a police officer in Sokoto State.

Naija News gathered that in a sting operation conducted on Wednesday, March 20, the troops also obliterated a terrorist drug storage and medical facility.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 21, Army spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this information.

Nwachukwu stated that the terrorists frequently disguised themselves as police officers to deceive and abduct unsuspecting victims.

He said: “In a separate counter-insurgency operation in Taraba State, troops neutralized another insurgent in Kutoko village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“The offensive resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 Rifle and a Magazine containing four live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.”

The army spokesperson emphasized that the operations showcased the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combating terrorism and insurgency to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

Similarly, troops from the Nigerian military, affiliated with Operation WHIRL PUNCH, conducted a raid on a hideout located in Palele near the Shiroro community in Niger State, targeting terrorists and their logistical support network who were hiding in the area.

Acting on reliable intelligence indicating the existence of a terrorist weapons cache in the eastern region of Palele, the troops were instructed to utilize air assets to neutralize the identified threats.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, informed journalists that there was substantial damage inflicted on the target area, including a secondary explosion indicating the successful destruction of arms and ammunition.

As an Air Vice Marshal, Gabkwet clarified that the weapons were linked to a specific terrorist kingpin who is among the most wanted individuals on the terrorist watch lists.

He said, “These strikes have no doubt degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians, especially in Kaduna and Niger states.

“The NAF, along with other surface forces, will continue to maintain dominance over areas of concern through enhanced situational awareness, continuous patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens.”