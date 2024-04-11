You Have Desecrated The Holy Month For Claiming Your Party’s Victory Was Stolen – Sokoto Govt Knocks Tambuwal

Advertisement

The Sokoto State Government has berated the former governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over claims that they were robbed of victory in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insisted that the opposition was delusional to think that they won the 2023 elections in the state.

Speaking via a statement on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Sambo Danchadi, argued that the claim that the election was manipulated’ against the PDP’s candidate, Alhaji Sa’aidu Umar, was both ridiculous and insulting to thousands of Sokoto people who voted massively for the ruling party and its governorship candidate, now Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Naija News understands that while addressing the party supporters and stakeholders in Sokoto recently, Tambuwal claimed that the PDP did not lose the 2023 governorship election in the state but was robbed of victory.

Reacting, the ruling party insisted that the PDP was rejected at the poll by the people due to its abysmal performance while in power.

“For the former governor to state that PDP won the 2023 governorship election in the state but was robbed of victory amounted to the desecration of the holy month,” Danchadi said.

He said the PDP only won the majority of votes in five local government areas out of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The commissioner further noted that the APC not only won the election but had justified its victory by addressing the issues over which the election was contested.

He said in the area of security, the state was now secure, adding that sending the PDP out of the Sokoto Government House was a case of good riddance still being celebrated by the people.