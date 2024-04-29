Senator Wamakko’s Brother, Liman Tambari Is Dead

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko’s older sibling, Alhaji Liman Tambari Wamakko, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Wamakko passed away on Sunday evening in Sokoto.

The deceased reportedly died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto after a short illness.

The funeral prayer for the late Liman Tambari was conducted by the Chief Imam of Wamakko Central Mosque, Liman Shehu Ardo Wamakko.

The younger brother of the deceased, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, SSG Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, and former Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi were in attendance at the funeral prayer.

Also present were former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Isah Gada, members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, and Special Advisers.

Others included Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci, traditional rulers, politicians, and Ulamas, along with numerous other important personalities from within and outside Sokoto State.

Shortly after the burial of the late Ubandoma, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko explained that death is inevitable.

He admonished, “Therefore, every soul will surely test it one day.

“It is inevitable for all mortals to depart this world only at God’s appointed time.”

According to Tribune, the Senator reminisced about the past, remembering that their family once consisted of eleven members, which included the late Ubandoma Liman Tambari. However, only three of them remain today.

He beseeched the Almighty Allah to pardon all the sins of the departed and grant him Jannatul Firdausi as his eternal resting place.

Sen. Wamakko also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all those who attended the funeral of his older brother, praying for Allah to bless them abundantly.

Mallam Muhammadu Dangande Wamakko, the Chief Imam of Dinkyal Jumu’at Mosque in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state, offered a special prayer for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

At the age of 86, the late Liman Tambari Wamakko left behind three wives and 15 children.