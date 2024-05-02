Nine CJTF Members Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Sokoto

A tragic incident took place in Sokoto State, where a minimum of nine members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), lost their lives while engaging in combat against bandits.

According to reports, an undisclosed number of CJTF members suffered injuries of varying severity.

Naija News learnt that three CJTF members were abducted by the bandits during the deadly ambush which occurred on Sunday in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

The CJTF source further emphasized that Isa LGA is notorious for being a stronghold of bandits, making it an extremely perilous location for security operatives.

“We lost nine members in an ambush in Isa LGA, many others were wounded and three others were abducted in the attack after our members received a distress call to support security operatives.

“We received the sad news two days ago. Since the beginning of this year, when we were asked by the state government to deploy our members to support the troops in the fight against banditry in the North-West,” a source told Daily Trust.

Naija News understands that the latest attack was the second time bandits would ambush CJTF men in Sokoto State in two months.

Meanwhile, a suspected notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Ali Damina, accused of terrorizing residents of Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area in Kogi State, has been apprehended.

Naija News reports that the arrest occurred during a coordinated joint security operation in Ofodo village, near Igabada, Kogi State.

Damina, aged 43 and originally from Bida in Niger State, was caught with incriminating items, including a single-barreled Dane gun, charms, a gun firing cap, and local bullets.

These items bolstered the suspicions of his involvement in criminal activities in the region.

Upon his arrest, Damina allegedly confessed to participating in several criminal operations within Kogi State. His confession during the interrogation has provided valuable insights into the operations of kidnapping rings in the area.

Mohammed Aminu, the Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Departmental Security Officer, confirmed the successful capture of the kidnapping kingpin.

Speaking to DAILY POST on behalf of the council boss, Barr. Cosmos Atabor, Aminu detailed the circumstances surrounding Damina’s arrest and subsequent detention.

“The suspect is currently being held at the Kogi State Vigilante Service facility in Igalamela-Odolu and will soon be transferred to the appropriate authorities for further legal action,” Aminu stated.