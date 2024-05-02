Suspected Kidnapper Terrorizing Kogi Communities Arrested

A suspected notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Ali Damina, accused of terrorizing residents of Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area in Kogi State, has been apprehended.

Naija News reports that the arrest occurred during a coordinated joint security operation in Ofodo village, near Igabada, Kogi State.

Damina, aged 43 and originally from Bida in Niger State, was caught with incriminating items, including a single-barreled Dane gun, charms, a gun firing cap, and local bullets.

These items bolstered the suspicions of his involvement in criminal activities in the region.

Upon his arrest, Damina allegedly confessed to participating in several criminal operations within Kogi State. His confession during the interrogation has provided valuable insights into the operations of kidnapping rings in the area.

Mohammed Aminu, the Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Departmental Security Officer, confirmed the successful capture of the kidnapping kingpin.

Speaking to DAILY POST on behalf of the council boss, Barr. Cosmos Atabor, Aminu detailed the circumstances surrounding Damina’s arrest and subsequent detention.

“The suspect is currently being held at the Kogi State Vigilante Service facility in Igalamela-Odolu and will soon be transferred to the appropriate authorities for further legal action,” Aminu stated.

The arrest of Damina is seen as a significant victory for local law enforcement and community security groups who have been intensifying efforts to clamp down on kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the region. The local community has been on high alert due to a spate of kidnappings, which have disrupted peace and security.

Authorities have reassured the public that they are committed to sustaining their operations to ensure that all those involved in such criminal networks are brought to justice, restoring peace and security to the affected communities.