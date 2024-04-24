Sokoto Gov, Aliyu Dethrones 15 Traditional Rulers

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has dethroned 15 District heads over alleged insubordination, land racketeering, aiding insecurity and conversion of public properties.

Naija News reports that the Governor announced the dethronement in a statement on Tuesday evening through his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa.

The District Heads dethroned include, Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, lllela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa district.

Others were those appointed by the former Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the tail end of his administration.

Aliyu stated that those appointed by Tanmbuwal were haphazardly done and are facing rejection from their subjects.

The Governor said the cases involving the District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori and Gagi had been recommended for further investigations.

The statement added, “They were dropped due to the nature of their appointment which was according to the statement was haphazardly done and rejection by their subjects.

“They are Marafan Tangaza, Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gongono, Sarkin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal and Sarkin Yamman Torankavwa.”

In other news, a tragic incident occurred in the Marish community of Bokkos Local Government Area in Plateau State, where a soldier, reportedly intoxicated during his birthday celebrations, allegedly killed a civilian named Joseph Jelmang.

The event took place on April 22, according to the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC).

In a statement released by Barrister Farmasum Fuddang, the chairman of BCDC, the council expressed its strong condemnation of the incident.

It was reported that the soldier, identified only as Gideon, was firing shots randomly while celebrating at a local relaxation centre when one of the bullets fatally struck Jelmang.

The BCDC has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice for the victim.