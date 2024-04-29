How Bandits Forced Me To Abandon My 10,000 Hectares Of Land – Former Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has recounted how bandits forced him to abandon his 10,000 hectares of land in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Bafarawa recounted his ordeal on Monday while speaking to journalists about the country’s high cost of foodstuff.

According to the politician, residents of his community usually seek permission from bandits before going to the farm, stressing the unknown gunmen decide which farm to cultivate.

Bafarawa also called for a genuine collaborative effort between the federal government, state and local government to tackle insecurity, particularly in the north.

He said, “I used to have a farmland which is over 10,000 hectares in Birni Gwari of Kaduna State. I have been cultivating that land since 1979 but I cannot reach there now because of the bandits.

“The maize I produced that time is in commercial quantity that, I used part of it for my flour mill which is also out of production. The issue of insecurity is behind the high cost of food items because many farmers have been displaced.

“There was a time I warned the federal government about the impending food insecurity in the country but my advice was ignored.

“The state governments cannot do it alone without the support of the federal government.”

Regarding the general situation in the country, Bafarawa cautioned leaders to wake up before it is too late to save the situation.