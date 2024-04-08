Concerns As Three Die Of Of Strange Illness In Sokoto

Advertisement

At least three children have reportedly died of a yet-to-be-known illness in Sokoto State.

The Sokoto State Government revealed this on Sunday, requesting assistance from the federal government after the tragic loss of the children in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

During a meeting with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, and the CEO of Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative (GAVI), Dr Sania Nishtar, the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Engineer Idris Gobir, disclosed that 127 children have been impacted by the illness, leading to a swift response from the state government.

According to him, medical experts had been dispatched to investigate the situation.

Gobir said: “We, therefore, seek the intervention of the federal government to curtail the disease.”

Gobir emphasized the commitment of the state to improving immunization coverage and primary healthcare services, stating that the state is working closely with partners to tackle the challenges and execute federal programs for polio eradication.

The Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Larai Aliyu Tambuwal, also verified the three deaths associated with the outbreak.

Professor Pate and Dr Nishtar highlighted the necessity for increased cooperation to strengthen immunization efforts in Sokoto State, underscoring the significance of involving stakeholders to enhance coverage and effectively address health issues.