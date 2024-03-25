Several Terrorists Killed As NAF Bombs Hideouts Near Lake Chad

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday reportedly killed several terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram sects while bombing their hideouts in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

Naija News reports that the NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Monday that the air strikes by NAF aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai decimated the insurgents.

NAF said the operation conducted at a location Northwest of Arina Woje in the Tumbuns became necessary after intelligence revealed the presence of terrorist hideouts at the location.

The statement partly read, “Intelligence had also confirmed an activation of terrorists’ activities around clusters of structures concealed under trees near the location. The need to attack the location thus became imperative,”

“After the strikes, a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralized and their hideouts set ablaze, thereby degrading their capabilities to attack surface forces.

“These strikes have also degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians residing near Arina Woje in Borno State.”

Meanwhile, a military base in Gujba town, located in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, was attacked by suspected terrorists shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 23, resulting in the death of one soldier.

The Yobe State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to Punch, stating that the attack also led to the destruction of a military patrol vehicle.

According to Abdulkarim, the military and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) personnel engaged with the suspected terrorists during the attack.

Reports from local sources who spoke with the platform indicated that the assailants entered the town around midnight, firing shots indiscriminately before targeting the military facility.

The security forces eventually repelled the attackers, driving them into the surrounding bushland.