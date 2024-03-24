Terrorists Attack Yobe Military Base, Kill Soldier

A military base in Gujba town, located in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, was attacked by suspected terrorists shortly after midnight on Saturday, March 23, resulting in the death of one soldier.

The Yobe State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to Punch, stating that the attack also led to the destruction of a military patrol vehicle.

According to Abdulkarim, the military and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) personnel engaged with the suspected terrorists during the attack.

Reports from local sources who spoke with the platform indicated that the assailants entered the town around midnight, firing shots indiscriminately before targeting the military facility.

The security forces eventually repelled the attackers, driving them into the surrounding bushland.

Residents of Gujba, like Modu Bahna, recounted the terror of the attack, noting that many fled to the bush in fear for their lives.

Another local, Dala Bukar, highlighted that the attackers focused on the military presence in the area, particularly targeting patrol vehicles at the base, and did not harm civilians or loot local stores.

This violent episode in Yobe is part of a larger pattern of attacks on military personnel in Nigeria, following the recent deaths of 15 soldiers during a communal clash in Delta State, involving communities in Okuama and Okoloba.