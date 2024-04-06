Army Lieutenant, Six Others Killed On Borno-Yobe Road

Advertisement

A military convoy, including a Lieutenant and several soldiers, have fallen victim to a deadly ambush by the Boko Haram sect along the Biu-Buratai-Buni Yadi road, a notorious hotspot for terrorist attacks linking Borno and Yobe states.

The assault, occurring on Thursday evening, resulted in significant casualties, intensifying concerns over the security of the region.

Reliable sources that spoke with Vanguard reported that the attack led to the tragic deaths of the lieutenant officer, a driver, a gunner, and four other soldiers, marking a somber moment for the Nigerian military.

The encounter near Kamuya village, close to Buratai – the hometown of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Retired) – also saw the killing of an undisclosed number of terrorists during the fierce exchange of gunfire.

He said, “Yes based on the situation report, soldiers of 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital to buy fuel.

“Unfortunately, one (1) officer was killed, including a driver, gunner plus four (4) other escort.”