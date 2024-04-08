Eid-El-Fitr Celebration: NSCDC Deploys 862 Officers In Yobe

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Yobe Command, has assigned 862 personnel to guarantee the safety and security of citizens during the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Naija News reports that the Command’s public relations officer, Bala Garba, revealed this security action to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital, on Sunday.

Garba mentioned that the State Commandant, Adamu Zakari, deployed the personnel throughout the 17 Local Government Areas of the state in preparation for the Sallah festival.

“The operatives are drafted from the Female Strike Force (FSF), Counter Terrorist Squad (CTS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anti Vandal department, Intelligence and Investigations (INTs), Agro Rangers and Operations department,” Garba explained.

He further noted that the officers have been urged to be proactive and treat people respectfully while discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Police Command has warned that it would not tolerate any form of political crisis in the state.

The Command urged those involved in the ongoing crisis in the state to sheath their swords.

Speaking via a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command noted that they were aware of the various political statements and sentiments that have been circulating within the state.

The Command warned that it would not fail to take decisive action against any person found to be in violation of the laws and orders in the state.

The statement said: “The Nigeria Police Force is the statutory and constitutional authority entrusted with the responsibilities of enforcing laws and orders, as well as protecting lives and properties, among others.

“The Rivers State Police Command, as an integral part of the Nigeria Police Force, is firmly committed to upholding and enforcing all laws and orders within the state.

“The Command will not stand idle and allow any individual or group to disrupt the existing peace in the state under any guise or pretext.

“The Rivers State Police Command will not hesitate to take decisive action against any person or group of persons found to be in violation of the laws and orders of the state.”

The police command also implored members of the public to maintain peace and abide by the laws of the land.

It appealed to those involved in the ongoing political unrest to seek peaceful and lawful means to address their grievances.