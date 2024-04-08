How Weather For Each State Will Look Like During This Eid-El-Fitr Celebration – [See Details]

Advertisement

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released weather forecasts for all states amid the 2024 Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr between Tuesday and Wednesday. This annual festival marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

NiMet, however, has predicted a combination of sunshine and thunderstorms throughout the country within this period of Sallah celebration.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet predicted a sunny and hazy atmosphere in certain areas of Yobe and Borno states on Monday, along with a possibility of thunderstorms in parts of Kebbi.

The agency stated that the rest of the Northern region would experience sunny conditions with intermittent cloud cover during the morning hours.

NiMet mentioned that later in the day, isolated thunderstorms could be expected in portions of Bauchi, Taraba, and Kaduna States.

NiMet also projected sunny skies with a few cloud patches in the North Central region, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Niger, Kwara, and Benue during the morning period.

NiMet forecasted that isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur over regions of Plateau, FCT, Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi later in the day.

NiMet predicted that the South will experience cloudy weather with intervals of sunshine and a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in areas of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states in the morning.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms in parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.