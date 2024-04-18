NiMet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather forecast predicting a mix of sunshine and thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday across various regions of the country.

The detailed outlook, released on Wednesday in Abuja, indicates that Northern cities will experience sunny skies on Thursday, with potential afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected, particularly over parts of Taraba state.

Further, NiMet has forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue State later in the day.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for sudden weather changes and plan their activities accordingly, ensuring safety during thunderstorms.

It said, “The southern region is expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine during the morning period.

“The afternoon/evening periods hold better prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, and Bayelsa states.”

The agency envisaged sunny atmosphere on Friday over the Northern states, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba states during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, the north-central region should be sunny with patches of clouds during the morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Kogi states later in the day.

The agency forecast a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the inland and coastal areas of the South in the morning.

However, it predicted isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over parts of Osun, Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

NiMet predicted sunny skies on Saturday over the Northern region during the morning hours.

According to the agency, there were chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and southern Kaduna states later that day.

It added, “Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over North Central region, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue State, and FCT during afternoon and evening periods.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland and coastal areas of the South, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Delta, Cross River, and Bayelsa during the morning hours.

“The afternoon/evening period holds better prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Imo, Enugu, Abia, Edo, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Cross River, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa states.”

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

It advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.