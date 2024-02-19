NiMet Predicts Three-Day Haziness, Cloudiness Across Nigeria

According to the weather forecast released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday in Abuja, haziness and cloudiness are expected across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet predicts that the northern and north-central states will experience moderate dust haze, with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km.

However, in Benue, Kogi, and Kwara, there may be patches of cloud in a hazy atmosphere. Additionally, patches of clouds are expected over the Inland of the South throughout the forecast period, Naija News understands.

“Patches of clouds are expected over the coast in the morning, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening hours,” Nimet noted.

NiMet forecasts that the northern and north-central regions will experience moderate dust haze on Tuesday, with a visibility range of 2km to 5km.

However, except for Kwara, Benue, and Kogi, there will be patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere.

It said: “Patches of clouds are expected in the morning over the Inland of the South and the Coast.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.”

The agency predicted a mild dust haze in the northern region on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, there will be areas of cloudiness in a hazy atmosphere across the north-central region, except for certain parts of Plateau, Kwara, Benue, and Kogi states, where isolated thunderstorms are anticipated later in the day.

NiMet anticipated patches of clouds over the inland areas of the south and the coast in the morning, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

“This will be over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Delta states later in the day,” the agency noted, urging Nigerians with respiratory issues to wear face masks where possible.

“People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation. Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

“Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes, and lips. Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible,” it added, admonishing airline operators to obtain updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective operations planning.