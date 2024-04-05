NiMet Releases Nationwide Forecast For Weekend – [See Details]

Advertisement

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a mix of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide.

NiMet’s weather report, issued in Abuja on Thursday, predicted sunny conditions in the northern region of the country for the entire day on Friday, March 5, 2024.

The agency also predicted isolated thunderstorms in certain areas of Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kaduna states in the afternoon and evening.

In addition, NiMet projected sunny skies with some cloud cover in the North Central region during the morning.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine; more cloud buildup is expected over the coastal parts, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

”Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the South West Inland, including the coastal parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states later in the day,” NiMet said.

NiMet’s forecast for Saturday indicates clear skies, with some scattered clouds in certain areas of the North West and North East regions. The morning period is expected to be sunny and dry.

Later in the day, NiMet predicts isolated thunderstorms in specific locations including Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba, and Kaduna states.

According to NiMet’s analysis, the North Central region will experience sunny weather with a few cloud patches in the morning.

It added: “Progressing into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine; more cloud buildup is expected over the coastal parts. There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun State during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening periods, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.”

NiMet’s Sunday forecast predicts sunny skies with a few cloud patches over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, and Kogi states during the morning hours.

In addition, NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Plateau states later in the day.

Moving to the southern region, it is expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine, and there is a possibility of more cloud buildup over the coastal parts during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, and Bayelsa States.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precaution,” NiMet noted, urging airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from its office for effective planning in their operations.