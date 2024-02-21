NiMet Predicts Late Onset Of Rainfall Across Nigeria In 2024

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has unveiled its 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), indicating a delayed commencement of the rainy season across various parts of the country.

This key forecast was announced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, during a presentation held in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Minister Keyamo, the annual SCP report plays a vital role in informing planning and decision-making processes across multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The prediction of a late onset of rainfall is expected to impact agricultural activities, water resources management, and overall environmental planning.

The SCP serves as an essential tool for farmers, policymakers, and businesses, allowing for the adaptation of strategies to mitigate potential impacts associated with variations in climatic conditions.

He said, “As we are all aware, weather and climate have profound effects on aviation, agriculture, maritime, blue economy, water and natural resources, energy, disaster management, and infrastructure investments

“The 2024 onset of rain is predicted to be delayed in some parts of the country especially north-central states of the country.

“A normal on-set is likely to occur over the northern states. Borno, Abia and Akwa Ibom states are predicted to have early end sets when compared to their long-term averages.

“An early end to the season is predicted for parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun and Lagos states.

“However, a late secession is predicted over the southern states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Ekiti and part of Edo, Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara, FCT, Niger and Kaduna states.

“The annual rainfall amount is predicted to be below normal over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Delta and Bayelsa states when compared to their long-term normal.

“However, other parts of the country are likely to observe normal to above normal annual rainfall amount.

“Most parts of the country are likely to experience a shorter length of season. However, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom are likely to experience a longer length of season when compared with their main. Normal to short length season will likely occur in other parts of the country.”

Keyamo also said the document has been translated into pidgin, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages to promote wide uptake of information and increase access to critical climate information.

Mustapha Ahmed, director general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said NiMet’s seasonal climate prediction helps the agency to analyse disaster risk implications and produce disaster early warning messages for the protection of lives and assets.

Ahmed said, “The metrological information from NIMet has continued to play a vital role in regard to preparedness, mitigation and response plans of NEMA.”