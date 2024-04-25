Air Peace To Commence Abuja-London Flights – Keyamo

Air Peace, a leading Nigerian airline, is set to expand its international flight operations by adding a new route from Abuja to London, according to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” program on Thursday, Keyamo announced that he has approved the new route, signaling a significant step for the local aviation sector.

This strategic expansion follows the successful inauguration of Air Peace’s direct flights from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London on March 30, 2024.

The move was part of a reciprocal action against the previously lopsided Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, aimed at enhancing fairness in international air travel between the two nations.

The entry of Air Peace into this market has been met with positive responses from industry observers and has spurred competition among international carriers.

Previously, international flight tickets on the Lagos-London route reached highs of N3.5 million.

However, with Air Peace setting the return economy class ticket price at N1.2 million, major foreign airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways have been compelled to reduce their prices to remain competitive.

The addition of the Abuja-London route is expected to offer more options for travelers, contribute to reducing airfare costs, and stimulate further growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector.