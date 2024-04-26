Even People Who Sell Puff Puff At Airports Claim To Be Aviation Experts – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has emphasized the need to sanitize Nigeria’s aviation sector so the airspace can be safe for travellers, operators and all other stakeholders.

Speaking against the backdrop of the decision by the government to suspend the Air Operator Certificate of Dana Airlines with immediate effect amidst safety concerns following the skidding off of one of its planes on the runway of the Lagos International Airport, Keyamo lamented the state of affairs in the country’s aviation sector.

The Minister said those calling him out over the decision of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend the airline’s licence do not understand the level of rot in the system and the need to purge it.

He submitted that if the aircraft in the country’s aviation sector are not properly checked, then there will be what he described as “flying coffins” in the air.

According to him, a situation where everyone who has access to the airport claims to be an aviation expert is unacceptable.

In his words during a Thursday appearance on Channels TV, “The last thing I want to do is deceive Nigerians about the state of health of commercial aircraft.

“There was an audit two years ago that confirmed the unhealthy status of Dana aircraft, and then at some points, something happened, and I said, go back and review it and see how thorough was that before I allowed them to fly again.

“The problem with this sector is that we have people who claim to be experts everywhere. Everybody is an aviation expert. People who have sold puff puff at the airport will tell you that they have been at the airport for a long time, so they are aviation experts.

“And I have challenged them over and over again since I came to office to come on TV if they have ideas and better ways to run the aviation sector and debate with me because what we have done since we came was to set clear priority areas for ourselves.”