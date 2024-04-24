Tinubu Govt Grounds All Dana Air Operations

Dana Air’s operations have been suspended by Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo.

Naija News reports that the instruction was issued in response to the April 23 incident involving a Dana Air aircraft at Lagos airport, which compelled aviation officials to reroute flights from the local airport to the international one.

The Ministry of Aviation stated that Keyamo’s attention has been raised to the “serious concerns” that followed the incident in a letter dated April 24 and signed by the Ministry of aviation’s permanent secretary Emmanuel Meribole

The event, according to the ministry, has prompted questions about the safety and financial sustainability of Dana Air operations.

Statement by the ministry read, “In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travelers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted. This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations

“The recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this matter, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved. I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously.”

Naija News had earlier reported that an aircraft, belonging to Dana Air on Tuesday, skidded off the runway in Lagos State.

The incident happened at the Muritala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, and a source confirmed to our correspondent that no casualties were recorded, but the aircraft suffered minimal damage.

A statement released by Dana Shortly after, confirmed the incident stating that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries

The airline has also updated the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the incident, with the aircraft involved grounded by the maintenance team for further investigation.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially declared the reopening of runway 18L/36R at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Naija News understands that the runway was temporarily closed earlier on Tuesday following a Dana Air plane skidding off it.

A press release signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Wednesday, stated that the runway is now safe for operation following a joint inspection by the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

FAAN also recognized the need for extensive cleaning efforts in the muddy area affected by the overshoot to ensure safety is restored.