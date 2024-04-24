FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway After Dana Air Incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially declared the reopening of runway 18L/36R at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Naija News understands that the runway was temporarily closed earlier on Tuesday following a Dana Air plane skidding off it.

A press release signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Wednesday, stated that the runway is now safe for operation following a joint inspection by the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

FAAN also recognized the need for extensive cleaning efforts in the muddy area affected by the overshoot to ensure safety is restored.

The statement said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria is pleased to notify the public and all stakeholders that Runway 18L/36R was reopened for flight operations at 19:58 hrs.

“This development follows the earlier closure of the runway this morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

“Prompt actions were taken by our emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site. Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris that could impede flight safety.

“A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.”

Orah expressed regret for any inconvenience that may have occurred, emphasizing that the safety and security of the passengers, staff, and airport operations are of utmost importance to FAAN.

“FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the travelling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” the statement added.