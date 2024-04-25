Dana Air: FG Orders Audit Of All Domestic Airlines In Nigeria

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to conduct a thorough audit of all domestic airlines operating in the country.

This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who emphasized the need to ensure the safety of passengers.

Naija News reports the government order is coming on the heels of the incident in which one of the aircraft operated by Dana Airline skidded off the runway at the Lagos International Airport.

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident, which happened on Tuesday, 23rd April.

Against the backdrop of the incident, Keyamo said during an appearance on Channels TV that in addition to suspending Dana Airlines and conducting an audit of the airline, all other airlines in the country will undergo audits to ensure the safety of passengers and the sustainability of the civil aviation sector.

FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway After Dana Air Incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially declared the reopening of runway 18L/36R at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Naija News understands that the runway was temporarily closed earlier on Tuesday following a Dana Air plane skidding off it.

A press release signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, on Wednesday, stated that the runway is now safe for operation following a joint inspection by the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

FAAN also recognized the need for extensive cleaning efforts in the muddy area affected by the overshoot to ensure safety is restored.