Air Peace Set to Expand Operations With New Abuja-London Route

Air Peace, a prominent Nigerian airline, is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flight route from Abuja to London, expanding its international footprint, announced Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. The announcement came during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The minister revealed that the decision to include the Abuja-London route alongside the existing Lagos-London route was approved on Wednesday. This strategic expansion is set to challenge the dominance of foreign airlines like British Airways, which also operates flights to Abuja.

“With British Airways operating from Abuja, it’s time for Air Peace to step up and compete directly,” Keyamo said. “This is all for the good of Nigerians, offering them more options and better prices.”

The move follows the launch of Air Peace’s direct flight service from Lagos to London’s Gatwick Airport on March 30, 2024. This initial step was part of a broader strategy to address the imbalances observed in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Since the commencement of Air Peace’s operations on the Lagos-London route, there has been a noticeable shift in the market. Previously, international flight tickets on this route could cost as much as N3.5 million. However, with Air Peace setting a more competitive price of N1.2 million for a return economy class ticket, other international carriers such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways have been compelled to reduce their fares.

The airline’s entry into this market has sparked a price war, leading to more affordable air travel options for Nigerians. According to Keyamo, the government is keenly observing these developments and is prepared to extend its full support to Air Peace.

Further, the minister highlighted ongoing reviews of the BASA with the UK, suggesting that more adjustments favourable to the Nigerian aviation sector might be announced soon. He also expressed a preference for Nigerian carriers, including Air Peace, to operate flights to Heathrow Airport, considering it a more significant long-term goal compared to Gatwick, which he described as “only a low-hanging fruit and a starting point.”