Tinubu’s Govt Suspends Dana Air License After Lagos Airport Incident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has announced the suspension of the Air Operators Certificate of Dana Air.

This development was announced in a statement on Wednesday evening by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Naija News reports that this action was taken following an incident where a Dana Air plane from Abuja veered off the runway at Lagos airport and into a nearby field within 24 hours.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N BKI, was reportedly carrying 83 passengers, all of whom and the crew members safely disembarked.

Emergency responders and regulatory agencies promptly launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

While awaiting the findings of the Nigerian Safety and Investigation Bureau, the NCAA emphasized the need to conduct an audit of the carrier’s operations.

The suspension of Dana Air’s AOC was confirmed in a letter signed by the Acting Director of NCAA, Chris Najomo, with reference number NCAA/DGCA/DANA/1/24/001.

Prior to receiving the investigation report from the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, the NCAA mentioned that they had started an internal compliance assessment of the incident, considering Dana’s history with similar occurrences.

The NCAA said: “As a precautionary step, and in accordance with Sec 31 (7) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the Authority has imposed a suspension on your Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with effect from 24th April, 2024 at 23:59 to allow for a thorough safety and economic audit.

“The safety audit will entail re-inspection of your organisation, procedures, personnel, and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine your airline’s financial health to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.”

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had expressed displeasure with the incident involving a Dana aircraft.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development recently sent a letter to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, as confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole.

The letter, obtained by the PUNCH on Wednesday, expressed serious concerns about the safety and financial viability of Dana operations following a particular incident.

The letter read: “As the supervisor overseeing our nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it has come to the Honourable Minister’s attention that recent incidents involving Dana Airline.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travellers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted. This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.

“The recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this matter, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved. I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously. Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process.”