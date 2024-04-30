NCAA Refutes Allegations of N250 Million Vehicle Purchase for Acting DG

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially denied claims that its acting Director-General, Chris Najomo, approved the purchase of a vehicle valued at N250 million.

These allegations were addressed during a press briefing held at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Naija News reports that the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, described the allegations as “outrageous” and confirmed that no such expenditure had occurred under Najomo’s leadership.

“The reported figure is well beyond what the DG is authorized to approve,” Achimugu clarified.

The controversy began last week, shortly after his appointment, when a report surfaced accusing Najomo of financial mismanagement and violations of government procurement regulations.

The report alleged that the NCAA had procured a 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser (70th Anniversary Edition) worth over N250 million as the official vehicle for the DG.

In response to these claims, Achimugu strongly refuted the report, emphasizing the rigorous procurement process required for such purchases, which he insists was not initiated.

“I can confirm that not a single payment for any vehicle has been made by the NCAA since Captain Najomo assumed office,” he stated.

Furthermore, Achimugu highlighted that even the directors of various departments within the NCAA have not been assigned official vehicles since Najomo’s appointment.

“He believes in motivating the staff through proper welfare management, which is crucial for smooth operations within the NCAA,” Achimugu explained.

The NCAA maintains that it will continue to uphold high standards of transparency and accountability, especially in its financial dealings and administrative actions, as it navigates through these allegations and continues its mission to ensure safety and integrity within Nigeria’s aviation sector.