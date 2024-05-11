BREAKING: Dana Air Sacks Workers Amid Suspension, Operational Audit By NCAA

Dana Air has terminated the employment of some employees after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended its operations.

Naija News reports that the NCAA is conducting an audit due to an incident involving one of the carrier’s aircraft.

The airline announced on Saturday that its decision to lay off staff is temporary until the audit is completed.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, confirmed the staff disengagement in a statement made available to journalists.

Ezenwa also mentioned that the airline is collaborating with regulatory bodies during the current operational audit.

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“The Management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognises the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly,” Ezenwa noted.

Dana Air reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the authorities to ensure a smooth and timely completion of the audit. The airline further promised to keep its employees informed and supported throughout the procedure.

Additionally, the airline said it has commenced talks with lessors and is engaging stakeholders in the current developments.

The airline appealed for patience and cooperation from its dedicated staff and stakeholders during this time.

Naija News recalls that following an incident in April, Dana Air had its Air Operators Certificate suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority just 24 hours after one of its planes veered off the runway at Lagos airport.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N BKI, was carrying 83 passengers, all of whom and the crew were unharmed.

Prompt response from emergency teams and regulatory bodies led to an immediate investigation into the incident to determine the root cause.

As the Nigerian Safety and Investigation Bureau looked into the matter, the NCAA emphasized the need to conduct a thorough audit of the airline’s operations.