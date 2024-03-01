Foreign Airlines Reduces Price Of Ticket For Nigerians After FG’s Intervention

In a significant development for air travelers in Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that foreign airlines have resumed offering low-inventory tickets, making cheaper flights accessible to Nigerians once again.

This announcement, made by the authority’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, Michael Achimugu, comes as a relief to many who have been grappling with high airfare costs.

The reopening of the ticket inventory follows a series of productive meetings between the NCAA and various aviation stakeholders, including representatives from international airlines.

This move marks a notable shift from August 2022, when British Airways (BA) and other foreign carriers restricted access to their inventory in Nigeria’s global distribution system (GDS) amid a dispute over trapped funds.

The closure had significantly impacted local travel agencies’ ability to offer tickets at more affordable rates, placing a financial strain on Nigerian travelers.

In a positive turn of events, on January 30, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced it had successfully resolved the issue, clearing all verified foreign exchange (FX) claims by the airlines.

This resolution involved the release of an additional $64.44 million to the affected foreign aviation companies, paving the way for the normalization of ticketing operations in the country.

Achimugu’s update via a post on X highlighted the positive outcomes of the NCAA’s engagement with the international airline community.

The resumption of low-inventory ticket sales is expected to significantly lower the cost of air travel for Nigerians, offering a wider range of options for both business and leisure travelers seeking more economical flight alternatives.

This development is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Nigerian aviation authorities, the CBN, and international carriers to address the challenges facing the aviation sector.

He said, “I am proud to announce that, after the meetings with international airlines on the 12th and 13th of February, all of the airlines – bar one, have reopened their low-inventory tickets for Nigerians to access lower ticket prices for international flights.

“Recall that most of these airlines had closed the low tickets to Nigerians for about a year, subjecting our citizens to only the highest possible airfares. But the swift intervention of Capt. Chris Najomo, DGCA, has eased the situation. More wins to come.”

The acting director-general of the NCAA, Chris Najomo, on the 12th of February expressed concern over the high cost of airfares, especially on international routes.

Najomo said the authority would set up a committee to review the situation and bring down the airfares.

He said, “It has come to the notice of this authority about the increase and high cost of airfares, especially on international travels.

“And NCAA in a view of trying to make sure that these airfares are brought down, has decided to set up a high-powered committee which will look at all the variances and how we can bring these airfares down.

“We’ve met with the airlines and other stakeholders and other agencies we will make sure that this is done.”

Some foreign aviation firms operating in Nigeria are Lufthansa German Airlines, KLM, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir, and Turkish Airlines.