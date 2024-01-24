Private Jet Owners In Nigeria Risk Losing Licenses As NCAA Makes Fresh Announcement

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a warning that private jet owners who operate commercial services without proper compliance may have their licenses revoked.

The acting Director-General of NCAA, Chris Najomo, made the announcement on Wednesday during the presentation of his agency’s projects for 2024 in Lagos, Naija News reports.

It could be recalled that recently, a private jet departing from the Federal Capital Territory crash-landed near the Ibadan airport.

Reacting to the development, the National Safety Investigation Bureau criticized the operator, Flints Aero Services Limited, for conducting a non-commercial flight with a permit.

The NCAA DG stressed the importance of private jet operators obtaining a commercial license for commercial or charter operations.

Najomo highlighted the regulatory framework, stating that only holders of an Air Transport License and airline operating permit with a valid air operator certificate are authorized to conduct charter operations.

Najomo stated that the NCAA plans to enhance monitoring efforts in order to deter private jets from functioning as commercial aircraft.

Additionally, he emphasized that the NCAA is dedicated to conducting sting operations to enforce compliance and require operators without an Air Operator Certificate to cease their operations.

Furthermore, Najomo highlighted the NCAA’s commitment to streamlining certification and licensing procedures, which will facilitate smoother business operations.

Recently, Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, clarified that his father-in-law, Femi Otedola, does not possess a private jet, countering the widespread misconception held by many.

In a conversation with Naija FM, the self-proclaimed ‘Evil Genius,’ Mr Eazi, addressed questions from one of the hosts, highlighting that he typically opts for commercial flights despite his frequent travels. He mentioned that he rarely flies in a private jet, reserving such luxury for significant events or major performances.

His words: “Most time I dey use commercial flight, but e get sometimes once-once I go just fly private jet, like if I dey go collect big money, wey I go fit afford the private jet; no, no be say I get my own.”

When asked if his father-in-law owns one as one of the richest persons on the continent, Mr Eazi said “My father-in-law self no get private jet.”

Discussing his private wedding with the billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi clarified that the ceremony was not a secret. He asserted that evidence of this could be found in the video for ‘Legalise,’ a track from his recent album.