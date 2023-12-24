Atiku’s Former Aide, Achimugu Gets Top Appointment In Tinubu’s Govt

Michael Achimugu, a former media aide to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been appointed as a director at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Recall that Achimugu called out the former Vice President and accused him of corruption and gross financial impropriety ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC), at the time, Achimugu alleged that he was motivated to take on his former boss because he wanted to educate Nigerians and dissuade them from voting for Atiku as president.

Achimugu further claimed the former Vice President of Nigeria had plans to implement the killing of certain top government officials if he emerged as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

However, President Tinubu has appointed Achimugu as the new NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection barely a week after approving the removal of all the directors of agencies in the aviation ministry amidst an ongoing effort to revamp the country’s aviation sector.

In a statement on Saturday, the NCAA spokesperson, Carol Adekotujo, announced that Achimugu has assumed office at the NCAA office in Abuja on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement



Before his new appointment, Achimugu served as the Special Assistant on Customer Relations and Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who was the former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.