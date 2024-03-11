List Of States That Will Witness Three-Days Thunderstorms, Sunshine, Haziness This Week

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted how the states of the federation will experience different amounts of sunshine, thunderstorms, and haziness from Monday to Wednesday.

Naija News understands that NiMet’s weather outlook for the week, released on Sunday in Abuja, predicts a sunny and hazy atmosphere in the northern region throughout the forecast period.

The forecast states that the North Central States can expect cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine, along with the possibility of localized thunderstorms in parts of Benue State during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Benue and Kogi.

“Increased cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning hours over the inland states of South and coastal cities, with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, and Delta states.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states,” it said.

NiMet forecasts a sunny and hazy atmosphere in the northern region on Tuesday, with localized thunderstorms expected in Taraba and Kaduna states during the evening.

In the North Central region, patches of clouds are expected with isolated thunderstorms in Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning.

The agency further noted that localized thunderstorms are anticipated in the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Kogi states later in the day, while cloudy skies are expected in the inland areas of the South and coastal cities, with isolated thunderstorms possible in Lagos State during the morning.

NiMet forecasted isolated thunderstorms in certain areas of Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, and Delta states during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet has predicted a sunny and hazy weather condition over the northern region for the entire forecast period on Wednesday.

It said: “Increased cloudy conditions with chances of early morning thunderstorms is expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localized thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

“Cloudy skies are expected over inland cities of South and Coast, with prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states in the morning hours.”

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms in some areas of Abia, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening.

It is advised that the public take necessary precautions, as strong winds may erupt before the onset of rainfall in regions where thunderstorms are expected.

“Temperature values are still high, especially in the North; please stay hydrated. Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” NiMet noted.