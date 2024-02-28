Full List: States That Will Witness Thunderstorm From Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NIMET) weather forecast, issued in Abuja on Tuesday, predicts sunny and thundery weather conditions across Nigeria from Wednesday to Thursday.

The publication revealed that the northern region is expected to experience a sunny atmosphere during this period, with patches of clouds.

In the North Central cities, NiMet anticipates a sunny atmosphere with chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and Benue states later in the day, Naija News understands.

For the Inland of the South and coastal areas, NiMet foresees cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine. There is also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the morning in parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States.

NiMet also predicted isolated thunderstorms in various regions, including Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States.

“For Thursday, sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Kebbi State during the afternoon period.

“Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the North Central cities during the forecast period, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Benue states later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland of the South and the Coast, with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States,” it said.

The agency predicted that thunderstorms would occur in certain areas of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Lagos states in the afternoon and evening.

As per the agency’s forecast for Friday, the northern region is expected to have a sunny atmosphere with scattered clouds.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop in parts of Taraba and Kebbi States during the afternoon and evening.

“Cloud patches with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central cities during the forecast period, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Kogi States in the afternoon and evening periods.

“A cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the Inland of the South and the Coast, with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States.

”Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

NiMet has issued a warning to the general public, urging them to exercise caution due to the possibility of strong winds preceding rainfall in areas where thunderstorms are expected.

Additionally, NiMet emphasized the importance of staying hydrated, particularly in the northern regions where temperature values remain high.

“People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situation. Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.