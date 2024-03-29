Oil Theft: NSCDC Apprehends Three Suspects In Anambra

Advertisement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended three individuals in Anambra State for their involvement in the transportation of adulterated diesel.

Naija News reports that the operation led to the seizure of 1,625 litres of the illicit fuel, known as Automotive Gas Oil, in the Odekpe area of the Ogbaru Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as Okechukwu Okeke, 28, from Ojoto in the Idemili South Local Government Area; Emeka Chukwuma, 34, from Akili-Ozizor in the Ogbaru LGA, both of Anambra State; and Ifunanya Ike, 29, from the Mbano LGA of Imo State, were apprehended on Thursday, March 28, 2024, along the Atani road.

They were found transporting the adulterated product in two shuttle buses, one white and one ash-colored, bearing the registration numbers AWK 429 XY and GDD 277 XB, respectively.

During the suspects’ parade at the State Command, State Commandant Olatunde Maku disclosed that the arrest was a joint operation involving the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the NSCDC, led by ACC Chinenye Chinweze, and the Nigerian Navy.

Commandant Maku expressed the corps’ commitment to intensifying efforts against crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and the black-market petroleum product trade in the state.

He stated that the suspects would face legal action upon the conclusion of investigations and emphasized the importance of community involvement in combatting these crimes.

Maku urged the public to provide intelligence on illegal oil bunkering activities within their areas to assist the NSCDC in eradicating illegal oil refining operations in Anambra State.

“This arrest was made possible in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, and preliminary investigations revealed that the illegally refined products were being transported from Ogbakuma to Okoti community, both in the Ogbaru area,” Maku noted, commending the Nigerian Navy for their partnership in tackling criminal activities in the state.

Highlighting the NSCDC’s role as the lead agency in protecting critical national and local government assets and infrastructure, Maku reiterated the corps’ zero-tolerance policy towards crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.

He assured that the NSCDC remains committed to eliminating illegal petroleum product racketeering and other related criminalities in Anambra State, signalling a relentless pursuit of individuals undermining the nation’s economic stability through such illicit endeavours.