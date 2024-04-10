Uproar As NSCDC Allegedly Shoots Woman At Eid Prayer Ground In Gasau

Advertisement

A somber atmosphere enveloped Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, as a woman was allegedly shot dead by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel during an Eid prayer gathering.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, led to widespread anger and violent demonstrations, heightening tensions within the community.

According to eyewitness accounts, the NSCDC officers were chasing suspected hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons when they fired shots indiscriminately, inadvertently striking the victim.

The death of the woman, caught in the chaotic scenario, prompted immediate public outcry and led to an impromptu protest.

According to Channels TV, in a burst of collective grief and anger, local residents expressed their dismay by setting an NSCDC vehicle on fire, signalling a profound frustration with the security forces’ actions.

The Nigerian Police in Zamfara State, through its spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident and the arrest of two NSCDC personnel involved in the tragic event.

He informed via a telephone interview with the platform that the police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the shooting.

This tragic event underscores the volatile relationship between security forces and civilians in areas plagued by unrest, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and restraint in law enforcement operations.

As the investigation proceeds, the residents of Gusau are calling for justice and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We have two of them in our custody as we speak now, they are the ones that shot the gun, though the command is still investing the incident.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the NSCDC in Zamfara State, Ikor Oche, denied the allegation that the men of the Civil Defence shot the victim.

He said the personnel of the Corps were at their stationed post, observing the movements of the Muslims faithful who were out to observe the Eid prayer when they heard the gunshot.

According to him, they mobilized to the scene where they met a woman fatally injured.

“Our men were stationed at the central roundabout, close to UBA Bank, they heard a gunshot from the other side around Zenith Bank. They moved to the area and found a woman with gunshot injury.

“Because they were the ones close to the scene, mob descended on them. They had to run for their safety and abandoned their Hilux vehicle. The vehicle was set ablaze by the mob and about seven of our men were injured. They did not shoot or kill anybody.”

Oche said the state command of NSCDC has also launched an investigation to unravel the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, men of the Nigerian Police have dispersed the mob who were vandalizing the already burnt vehicle of the Civil Defence and normalcy has been returned to the area.