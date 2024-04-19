Nigerian Navy Arrests 14 Suspected Oil Thieves, Others In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, conducted a review of its anti-crime operations in the first quarter of 2024.

The Commanding Officer of the base, Capt. Uche Aneke, noted in a report made available to journalists that a total of 14 suspects were apprehended for various crimes during this period.

According to him, the suspects were arrested for offences such as smuggling, oil theft, cultism, economic sabotage, sea robbery, and other criminal activities within the joint operations area (JOA).

Aneke emphasized the Navy’s unwavering stance against maritime crimes and economic sabotage in Nigeria’s waterways. The suspects have been transferred to relevant security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

Aneke mentioned that the arrests and confiscations during this timeframe are not merely individual triumphs but rather accomplishments achieved through operational implementation and tactical execution, ensuring that the overall security situation in the operational area has been relatively calm.

The Commander stated that the Base has successfully minimized criminal activities over the years through extensive operations in collaboration with security stakeholders within the joint operations area.

He also revealed that Operation Delta Sanity, which includes FOB, Ibaka, has been strengthened by the dedication of FOB, Ibaka and other bases participating in the operations.

Additionally, he shared that the base has hired 35 civilian employees who receive compensation and three meals daily to demonstrate their dedication to intelligence tasks for the base and foster a positive relationship with the local communities.

He praised the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for his role in providing the Nigerian Navy with the resources and moral support required to safeguard the waterways.

Naija News understands that the FOB Ibaka is responsible for monitoring Nigeria’s Eastern flanks, which include sea approaches from Calabar to the new international maritime boundaries with the Republic of Cameroon.

This area also encompasses land territories in Mbo, Udung Uko, and Oron LGAs of Akwa Ibom.