Relax, Things Are Getting Better – Akpabio Declares

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that things are getting better in Nigeria, and there is no need for the people to be worried.

Speaking directly to the people of his constituency in his country home, Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, Akpabio assured them of receiving dividends of democracy.

The Senate President assured that the people would feel his impact as their representative and appreciated them for supporting him, President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last elections.

He assured that politics was over and that people would enjoy the benefits of democracy and good governance irrespective of their political affiliations.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “I am here once again, to thank you for standing by me, our President and the party, before, during and even after last year’s elections. I have come to say thank you and also bring Renewed Hope to you all.

“As the President is doing his own, the Senate President is also doing his bit and being complemented by the state governor, Akwa Ibom would be the better for it.

“We have finished elections and politics, we are now into governance. The governor of the state must touch you, because he is the governor of all the people in the state irrespective of political affiliation.

“As I am touching you now from the political angle, I will also touch the state without any political party affiliation. Most of the projects we are putting in place would be used by people resident in the state. Relax, things are getting better.”

Akpabio added that he is ready to work with the State Governor, Umo Eno, for the development of the state.

He said: “This Senate President is not the one that would be fighting the state government. I will collaborate with President Ahmed Tinubu, I will collaborate with Governor Umo Eno, to make the state better for us all. We cannot be out of government for a long time. You have to go to a government that carries you along.”

Akpabio promised to work for his constituents and Nigeria with all his strength, noting that “As the President of the Senate, I am for the Southern region and the entire country. I may not come here regularly to tell you what I have been doing for you, but you will be feeling the impact one way or the other.

“Our unemployed youths would be gainfully employed. I will construct a mini-stadium in all the local governments in the district, for our youths to develop their sporting potentials.”