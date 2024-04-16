Junior Pope: Remains Of Late Make-Up Artist Buried In Akwa Ibom

Advertisement

The community of Eket Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State was cloaked in mourning on Monday as the remains of the late Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Edith Frederick, were laid to rest in her family home in Ikot Udoma.

The 24-year-old artist tragically lost her life in a boating accident on the River Niger, which also claimed the lives of five other film practitioners, including the notable actor Junior Pope.

The burial ceremony was a poignant affair, marked by the outpouring of grief from family members and friends who gathered to bid their final goodbyes.

Governor Umo Eno, who had visited the bereaved family over the weekend, ordered that Frederick’s initially buried remains by the bank of River Niger be exhumed and returned to her hometown for a proper burial.

This directive was part of efforts to provide closure to the family and honor the deceased in accordance with local customs.

In tribute to her memory, a candle-light procession was held, illuminating the evening as those who knew and admired Frederick celebrated her contributions to the Nollywood industry.

A Facebook user, Ubong David, who shared pictures from the burial on Monday wrote, “Today, the late Abigail Frederick, the Nollywood makeup artist who tragically lost her life in the ill-fated boat mishap, has been laid to rest at the family compound in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area.

“The funeral service was conducted by the Church of Christ, Ikot Udoma, and was attended by various dignitaries, including the Eket Transition Committee Chairman, Akaniyene Tommey; Commissioner for Tourism, Charles Udoh; SA on Entertainment, Moses Eskor; Godfada Uko, members of the Eket Transition Committee, Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, the Nollywood community, friends, and sympathisers.”

Eno had during his visit to the deceased’s family announced automatic employment to her elder sister and directed the renovation of the family house.

He said, “This is deeply unfortunate. A young girl, 24 years old, who finished her National Youth Service Programme just last year, and decided to pursue her passion.

“This is a reflection of our Arise Spirit. It shows that our young people are willing to go out there, not begging, not waiting for handouts, but to pursue their passions. Sadly, her life ended the way it did.

“Once I was fully briefed, I decided to come here personally with the full complement of Government to console and encourage the family.”

Eno had said going there meant the state cared. According to him, “You know Akwa Ibomites are like Americans. We don’t leave each other behind. The government will be with the family and support them.”