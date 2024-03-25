DSS Arrests Four Serial Kidnap Suspects In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has reported the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in kidnapping activities.

In a statement released on Monday, the secret police said the individuals were responsible for abduction of innocent victims and causing fear in the state.

It further explained that the suspects were responsible for the abduction of Ayo Bambe, the manager of “Me Lounge” in Osongama Estate, Uyo, along with two others on January 27, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Idris Abdullahi, Abel Ekong, Itoro Effiong, and Nsisong Effiong, have reportedly admitted to their involvement in the crime.

The DSS statement further revealed that these individuals are part of a notorious syndicate that has been carrying out kidnappings and orchestrating various criminal activities in the state.

“The command’s investigation led to the arrest of Abdullahi, the syndicate driver in Port Harcourt, River State, along with a Toyota Sienna vehicle used in the operation, on 16 February 2024. Ekong was apprehended at the Otua Sega community of Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa State on 26 February 2024, while the duo of Itoro and Nsisong, two(2) siblings, were arrested in their residence at Mbak Etoi in Uyo LGA on 28 February 2024.

“During the investigation, the four (4) suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnap of the three (3) victims at Me – lounge and other attacks across the state,” Channels Television quoted the DSS statement saying.

Naija News learnt that the suspects will be arraigned in court after investigations while a manhunt for other fleeing members is still ongoing.