Police Arrest Notorious Kidnap Kingpin In Imo

A notorious kidnap kingpin, Aralu Chukwudi Charis has been apprehended by the Imo State Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Naija News understands that the 40-year-old suspect hails from Otolo in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The successful operation, led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, was carried out based on credible intelligence and meticulous planning.

According to a police statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the operatives tracked down the suspect to his hideout in Mgbidi, Oru East LGA of Imo State on Monday, April 13, 2024, and the suspect was caught off guard and subsequently arrested.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was paraded at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, where he was said to have confessed to orchestrating numerous kidnapping and armed robbery activities within Imo state.

Giving an update on the arrest, the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, said: “On searching his hideout, one Ash Coloured Toyota Camry, 2005 model, with reg no; MUS 509 DS Lagos, reportedly snatched from the victim, was recovered.

“In the course of the investigation, he confessed that he is the gang leader of a deadly criminal syndicate terrorizing the people of Imo State and provided crucial information that will assist the operatives in the arrest of his syndicate at large.”

The police mouthpiece noted that Chukwudi would be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

Barely three days ago, the Imo State Police, in collaboration with local vigilantes, apprehended a notorious armed robbery suspect, Izea John Chukwuebuka, 23.

Naija News reports that the suspect was apprehended on his way to Alaba International Market in Owerri on Friday.

The suspect, hailing from Asa Community in Ohaji, was caught in possession of a locally made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

Police spokesman Henry Okoye detailed the circumstances surrounding the arrest in a statement released on Friday.

According to Okoye, the operation took place on April 9, 2024, and led to significant revelations about the suspect’s criminal activities.

“The suspect who was arrested in a well-coordinated operation with the local vigilantes… confessed to having robbed unsuspecting members of the public at Alaba International Market, Douglas Market, Tetlow, and other business areas in the state,” the statement read.

Chukwuebuka disclosed that he is part of a larger network operating within the Ama Hausa Market, where stolen items are exchanged for money.

The police are now intensifying efforts to dismantle this network by targeting the receivers of the stolen goods and the sellers and manufacturers of locally made firearms involved in the syndicate.