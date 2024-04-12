Police In Imo Arrest Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol, Ammunition

Advertisement

The Imo State Police, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have apprehended a notorious armed robbery suspect, Izea John Chukwuebuka, 23.

Naija News reports that the suspect was apprehended on his way to Alaba International Market in Owerri on Friday.

The suspect, hailing from Asa Community in Ohaji, was caught in possession of a locally made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

Police spokesman Henry Okoye detailed the circumstances surrounding the arrest in a statement released on Friday.

According to Okoye, the operation took place on April 9, 2024, and led to significant revelations about the suspect’s criminal activities.

“The suspect who was arrested in a well-coordinated operation with the local vigilantes… confessed to having robbed unsuspecting members of the public at Alaba International Market, Douglas Market, Tetlow, and other business areas in the state,” the statement read.

Chukwuebuka disclosed that he is part of a larger network operating within the Ama Hausa Market, where stolen items are exchanged for money.

The police are now intensifying efforts to dismantle this network by targeting the receivers of the stolen goods and the sellers and manufacturers of locally made firearms involved in the syndicate.

The police further disclosed that “efforts are underway to apprehend his syndicates at large, particularly the receivers of stolen items, sellers, and manufacturers of locally made guns.”

The statement further detailed that Chukwuebuka will be transferred to the state headquarters where the investigation will be consolidated.