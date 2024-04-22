RCCG’s Pastor Olawore Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

A Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Olugbenga Olawore, who was reportedly kidnapped earlier, has been released by his abductors.

Naija News reported earlier that Olawore and other passengers of a 14-seater bus were, on Friday, abducted around 5 pm at the Maya axis of the Lanlate-Eruwa Road, Oyo State.

Olawore is a pastor at RCCG – Heavens Gate Parish, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State.

However, the Oyo state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the pastor’s freedom in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday evening.

“Our people should rest assured that our security apparatuses in the state are fully alive and alert to their responsibilities.

“The state government is monitoring and gauging the security situations within its boundary efficiently.

“Since the incident was reported, the government has been in close contact with the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, his team, and our security teams, and all parties have done the needful as usual to ensure the safety of lives and property of our citizens,” The PUNCH quoted Oyelade as saying.

Oyelade emphasized that Oyo State continues to be the most peaceful state in the nation.

However, efforts to obtain comments from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, were reportedly unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.