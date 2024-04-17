Court Fixes New Date To Rule On Nnamdi Kanu’s Transfer Request

The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced a date to rule on the request of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News understands that Kanu had, through his legal counsel led by Alloy Ejimakor, requested his transfer from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) to a house arrest or to a secluded place secured by similar security personnel.

On Wednesday (today), Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the proceedings to May 20.

This decision comes after considering the arguments presented in the application.

According to The PUNCH, Ejimakor moved the application during the hearing to ensure his client’s readiness for trial.

IPOB lawyer emphasized that Kanu’s ongoing detention in the custody of the DSS would hinder the court’s efforts to expedite the hearing.

“We seek the transfer of the defendant from the DSS’ detention to a house arrest or other similar places of custody or similar law enforcement agency’s custody.

“It is important to do so, my lord. The application did not arrive in a vacuum. We made it orally and were directed to put it into writing. We are offering solutions to assist in accelerating hearings ordered by the court.

“It is not strange to have a defendant detained in a house arrest. Sambo Dasuki and El-Zazaky have enjoyed this in the past,” Ejimakor said.

The counsel for the prosecution, Adegboyega Awolomo (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the application.