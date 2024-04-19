Nnamdi Kanu: Methodist Archbishop Unveils Alleged FG Tactics With IPOB Leader

The Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, has alleged that the Federal Government is manipulating the prolonged detention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu , as a tool against the Igbo community.

He stated that the Nigerian government intends to exploit Mazi Kanu’s ongoing detention to provoke a strong reaction from the Igbo community.

Onuagha voiced these sentiments as part of the Archbishop’s message during the 43rd Annual Diocesan Synod of the Methodist Church of Okigwe in 2024, conducted at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Okigwe, Imo State.

Onuagha lamented the purported collaboration between the Executive and Judiciary branches of government to extend the detention of Mazi Kanu, with the aim of provoking Ndigbo to retaliate.

However, he advocated for a peaceful resolution, urging Kanu to navigate his ordeal with wisdom for the collective benefit of Igbo aspirations.

Onuagha said, “I have returned to discuss the ongoing incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which is yet another example of the executive arm of government interference with the Judiciary in Nigeria.

“Despite being absolved by the Judiciary of his charges, Nnamdi Kanu remains imprisoned due to the flagrant disobedience of the executive. The Judiciary has been effectively silenced on this matter as subsequent attempts to adjudicate over what has already been decided are met with resistance from those in power.

“My interpretation of the continued detention of Mazi Kanu by the Nigerian government is that the situation reflects an Igbo proverb “Eji Nwa Okuko arata Nne ya” which means, that when you hold a chick in your hand, you attract the undivided attention of its mother hen either for good or ill intention – whether to protect or to harm the mother.

“The Nigerian government is using Nnamdi Kanu as a pawn against Igbo people, hoping they will react aggressively like a mother hen protecting her chicks. However, I believe that Igbo people have learned their lessons and instead pray for wisdom for their ‘chick’ (Nnamdi Kanu), to handle the situation peacefully and emerge unscathed from incarceration so that all aims and aspirations may be achieved.“

Onuagha has attributed the current state of insecurity in Nigeria to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to effectively secure the country’s borders.

This, according to him, has led to the infiltration of hostile individuals who pose as herdsmen and has subsequently resulted in the ongoing violence and abductions in the South East and Benue State.