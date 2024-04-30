Tukur Mamu: It Is Beyond My Understanding – Judge Knocks FG As Prosecution Counsel Disappears

A Federal High Court in Abuja has accused the federal government of failing to properly prosecute the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper, Tukur Mamu.

Naija News understands that at the court session yesterday, the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, was not in court despite having entered his name on the cause list, indicating his presence.

Abdul Mohammed, Mamu’s counsel, urged the court to stand down the matter to await Kaswe’s return.

However, the prosecution lawyer was still not in court when the case was called again after the judge had delivered a judgment.

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo expressed surprise over the disappearance of the federal government’s lawyer in court.

He said, “I am also aware that the prosecution was in court this morning (yesterday), but as to the miracle of the disappearance of the prosecution as at the time this matter came up for hearing is beyond my understanding.

“This antic of the prosecution is only being tolerated in today’s proceeding. If the prosecution demonstrates that they are not ready to prosecute this matter either diligently or expeditiously, the court will make the right decision at that point.”

Mamu’s lawyer moved an application to transfer his client to the Kuje Prisons, adding that the prosecution had already responded to the motion.

In the application, the defence counsel said the Department of State Services, DSS, had refused to obey a previous court order which directed that Mamu be allowed access to his doctors.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 20 for ruling on Mamu’s application.